Dr. Keith Neaman, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (34)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Keith Neaman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Salem, OR. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Salem Hospital.

Dr. Neaman works at Silver Falls Dermatology in Salem, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neaman Plastic Surgery
    1430 Commercial St Se, Salem, OR 97302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 364-5033

  • Salem Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Bedsores
Benign Tumor
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • PacificSource
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 23, 2022
    Being a retired nurse, I am extremely paticular with regards to researching doctors for specific services. Dr. Neaman is the most professional, dedicated and qualiied doctor I know for this type of medical procedure. Not only a total professional, but he also looks at you and discusses any and all of your questions.
    Anne Prantl — Jul 23, 2022
    About Dr. Keith Neaman, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1568669273
    Education & Certifications

    • OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED
    • Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
