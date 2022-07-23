Dr. Keith Neaman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neaman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Neaman, MD
Dr. Keith Neaman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Salem, OR. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Salem Hospital.
Neaman Plastic Surgery1430 Commercial St Se, Salem, OR 97302 Directions (503) 364-5033
- Salem Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Being a retired nurse, I am extremely paticular with regards to researching doctors for specific services. Dr. Neaman is the most professional, dedicated and qualiied doctor I know for this type of medical procedure. Not only a total professional, but he also looks at you and discusses any and all of your questions.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Dr. Neaman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neaman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neaman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Neaman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neaman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neaman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neaman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.