Dr. Keith Myrick, DPM
Overview
Dr. Keith Myrick, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.
Dr. Myrick works at
Locations
Specialty Orthopaedics Psc6400 Dutchmans Pkwy Ste 215, Louisville, KY 40205 Directions (502) 721-8288
- 2 200 Missouri Ave Ste A, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Directions (502) 721-8288
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Myrick operated on my broken foot and is surgeon! It was in a great experience and helped me. I recommend him highly!
About Dr. Keith Myrick, DPM
- Podiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1063402972
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Myrick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Myrick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Myrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Myrick has seen patients for Foot Fracture, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Myrick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Myrick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Myrick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Myrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Myrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.