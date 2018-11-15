Dr. Keith Munson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Munson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Munson, MD
Overview
Dr. Keith Munson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Touchette Regional Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Jefferson Surgical Clinic1234 Franklin Rd Sw, Roanoke, VA 24016 Directions (540) 345-1561
-
2
Northern Montana Health Care30 13th St, Havre, MT 59501 Directions (406) 265-2211
Hospital Affiliations
- Touchette Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
One of the best surgeons in the Roanoke Valley. After my surgery my quality of life has drastically improved for the better! Thank you to Dr. Munson and his staff!
About Dr. Keith Munson, MD
- General Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1942292503
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj-Rw Johnson Med Sch
- Naval Medical Center
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Dr. Munson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Munson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Munson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Munson has seen patients for Anoscopy, Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Munson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Munson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Munson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Munson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Munson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.