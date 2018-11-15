Overview

Dr. Keith Munson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Touchette Regional Hospital.



Dr. Munson works at Jefferson Surgical Clinic Inc in Roanoke, VA with other offices in Havre, MT. They frequently treat conditions like Anoscopy, Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.