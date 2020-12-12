Overview

Dr. Keith Morton, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Multicare Deaconess Hospital, Providence Holy Family Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.



Dr. Morton works at Providence Primary Care - Northpointe in Spokane, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.