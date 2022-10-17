Dr. Keith Morris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Morris, MD
Overview
Dr. Keith Morris, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Unity Health- White County Medical Center and White River Medical Center.
Dr. Morris works at
Locations
Central Arkansas Gastroenterology Clinic PA212 Natural Resources Dr, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 664-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- Unity Health- White County Medical Center
- White River Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
His staff is probably the nicest I have ever met in a doctors office. I had the dreaded colonoscopy and Dr Morris made me feel comfortable before my procedure and explained everything to me after it too. I would highly recommend him to everyone!
About Dr. Keith Morris, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1841281334
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morris has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morris accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morris works at
Dr. Morris has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Nausea and Vomiting Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Morris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.