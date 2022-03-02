Overview

Dr. Keith Monson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Aurora, IL. They graduated from Rush Medical College, Chicago, Illinois and is affiliated with Rush Copley Medical Center, Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Monson works at Rush Copley Medical Group in Aurora, IL with other offices in Oak Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.