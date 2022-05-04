Dr. Keith Mobilia, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mobilia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Mobilia, DPM
Overview
Dr. Keith Mobilia, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Mobilia works at
Locations
-
1
Keith Mobilia Dpm.pc2338 Richmond Rd, Staten Island, NY 10306 Directions (718) 979-1333
-
2
Northwell Health375 Seguine Ave, Staten Island, NY 10309 Directions (718) 226-2000
-
3
Staten Island University Hospital475 Seaview Ave, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 226-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mobilia?
Staff is amazing! Dr, Mobilia just rocks. I went to him for my toe having fungus. he gave me all my options I tried one that just did not work. He offered me the laser treatment and I cannot wait to should off my gorgeous feet this summer! If you have feet issues you should see this Dr.
About Dr. Keith Mobilia, DPM
- Podiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1396718417
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mobilia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mobilia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mobilia works at
Dr. Mobilia has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mobilia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Mobilia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mobilia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mobilia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mobilia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.