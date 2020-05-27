See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Cape Coral, FL
Dr. Keith Miller, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Keith Miller, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Miller works at Santa Cruz Radiation Oncology in Cape Coral, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Genesiscare Usa of Florida LLC
    1419 SE 8TH TER, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 772-3202

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Coral Hospital
  • Gulf Coast Medical Center
  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

PET-CT Scan
SPECT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
PET-CT Scan
SPECT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 27, 2020
    the best doctor ever
    ,, — May 27, 2020
    About Dr. Keith Miller, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1356348072
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    • Internal Medicine
