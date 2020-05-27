Dr. Keith Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Miller, MD
Overview
Dr. Keith Miller, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Miller works at
Locations
-
1
Genesiscare Usa of Florida LLC1419 SE 8TH TER, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Directions (239) 772-3202
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miller?
the best doctor ever
About Dr. Keith Miller, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1356348072
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.