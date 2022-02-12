Dr. Keith Meyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Meyer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Keith Meyer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and Jupiter Medical Center.
Dr. Meyer works at
Locations
-
1
Keith D. Meyer M.d. P.A.1411 N Flagler Dr Ste 9500, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 820-0122
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- Jupiter Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I called Dr. Meyer this morning based on what I considered irregular heartbeats I had experience the previous night. His schedule was full for the day, but he called me within an hour, and we spoke regarding my experience. I emailed him an EKG I had taken this morning with my Kardia Mobile device and he called me back within an hour and calmed my fears with a benign diagnosis based on the EKG. All this with no appointment and a full schedule - and he ended the conversation with wishes for a good weekend and a "be well." This is what the practice of medicine should be, but is so often not, in this day and age. I can not recommend Dr. Meyer with any greater enthusiasm than I do today. He is a true "mensch" and a terrific doctor.
About Dr. Keith Meyer, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1427011444
Education & Certifications
- New York University Medical Center-Tisch Hospital
- NYU-Manhattan VA Med Ctr
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
- Franklin and Marshall College
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Meyer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meyer accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meyer works at
Dr. Meyer has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Meyer speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Meyer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meyer.
