Dr. Keith Meslin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Moorestown, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Virtua Mount Holly Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.



Dr. Meslin works at Virtua Surgical Group in Moorestown, NJ with other offices in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

