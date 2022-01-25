See All General Surgeons in Moorestown, NJ
Dr. Keith Meslin, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (38)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Dr. Keith Meslin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Moorestown, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Virtua Mount Holly Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.

Dr. Meslin works at Virtua Surgical Group in Moorestown, NJ with other offices in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Virtua Surgical Group (Colo-Rectal Surgeons)
    401 Young Ave Ste 160, Moorestown, NJ 08057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 247-7295
    Virtua Surgical Group (Colo-Rectal Surgeons)
    200 Bowman Dr Ste E365, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 247-7295

Colectomy
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance
Constipation
Colectomy
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance
Constipation

Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Abdominoperineal Resection of the Rectum With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 38 ratings
Patient Ratings (38)
5 Star
(33)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
Jan 25, 2022
The doctor is excellent. There was a question about my insurance and he called the insurance company directly to take care of it. He was also very informative as to the procedure he’d be performing, before and during the procedure. He made me feel comfortable and empowered.
Jan 25, 2022
About Dr. Keith Meslin, MD

  • General Surgery
  • 23 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1477554780
  • St Francis Med Center
  • Long Island Jewish Med Center
  • Long Island Jewish Med Center
  • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
  • Virtua Mount Holly Hospital
  • Virtua Vorhees Hospital

Dr. Keith Meslin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meslin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Meslin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Meslin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Meslin has seen patients for Colectomy, Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meslin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

38 patients have reviewed Dr. Meslin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meslin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meslin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meslin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

