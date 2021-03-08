Dr. Keith Merrill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merrill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Merrill, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Keith Merrill, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Moncks Corner, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Roper Hospital and Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely.
Lowcountry Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine2061 Highway 52, Moncks Corner, SC 29461 Directions (843) 853-3474Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday1:00pm - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Charleston Bone & Joint767 Johnnie Dodds Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 853-3474
Roper St. Francis Express Care4278 Ladson Rd, Summerville, SC 29483 Directions (843) 853-3474Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 8:00pm
Roper St. Francis Physician Partners - Orthopaedics255 E Bay St, Charleston, SC 29401 Directions (843) 853-3474
Roper St. Francis Physician Partners Orthopaedics2270 Ashley Crossing Dr Ste 110, Charleston, SC 29414 Directions (843) 853-3474
Roper St. Francis Physician Partners - Orthopaedics2270 Ashley Crossing Dr # 105, Charleston, SC 29414 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
- Roper Hospital
- Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely
Dr Merrill sat down and explained my procedure, answered my questions. I was having hand surgery and could not get my engagement and wedding rings off my finger. He got them off after I was under anesthesia and put them in a cup for me to keep them safe. I got them back in the recovery room. Surgery went great, hardly needed any pain pills afterward.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University Ala
- University MO
- Baylor
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
