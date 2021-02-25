Overview

Dr. Keith McEwen, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Noblesville, IN. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Community Hospital North.



Dr. McEwen works at Keith E Mcewen MD in Noblesville, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.