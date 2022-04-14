Dr. McAvoy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keith McAvoy, MD
Overview
Dr. Keith McAvoy, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Manchester, NH. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Catholic Medical Center, Concord Hospital- Laconia, Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center, Elliot Hospital and St. Joseph Hospital.
Dr. McAvoy works at
Locations
Dartmouth Hitchcock Manchester87 McGregor St Ste 2200, Manchester, NH 03102 Directions (603) 695-2940
Dartmouth-hitchcock Medical Center1 Medical Center Dr, Lebanon, NH 03756 Directions (603) 650-5104Friday7:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Catholic Medical Center
- Concord Hospital- Laconia
- Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center
- Elliot Hospital
- St. Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing bedside manner, very knowledgeable and caring. Listens to what you have to say and works to find a solution. Would refer him 100%
About Dr. Keith McAvoy, MD
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1811927445
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McAvoy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McAvoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McAvoy works at
Dr. McAvoy has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McAvoy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. McAvoy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McAvoy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McAvoy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McAvoy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.