Dr. Lowenstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keith Lowenstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Keith Lowenstein, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Lowenstein works at
Locations
Center For Human Holistics15160 NW Laidlaw Rd Ste 240, Portland, OR 97229 Directions (503) 384-0044
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was a patient for several years. He helped me through lots of health issues. He is very caring and extremely through with his diagnosis. He monitored blood work and looked deeper into many components of my health along with my mental health. He was very good at explaining his thoughts and suggestions. I felt he listened and understood my needs and questions. Sometimes you don’t want to hear what a psychiatrist thinks or suggests, that’s why it isn’t an easy process.
About Dr. Keith Lowenstein, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1679749980
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lowenstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lowenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lowenstein works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lowenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lowenstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lowenstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lowenstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.