Dr. Keith Loven, MD

Dermatology
4 (38)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Keith Loven, MD is a dermatologist in Gallatin, TN. Dr. Loven completed a residency at Medical College Of Virginia--Dermatology. He currently practices at TULSA DERMATOLOGY CLINIC and is affiliated with Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Loven is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tulsa Dermatology Clinic
    300 Steam Plant Rd, Gallatin, TN 37066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 859-7546
  2. 2
    Tulsa Dermatology Clinic
    190D Saundersville Rd Ste 2005, Hendersonville, TN 37075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 859-7546

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stevens-Johnson Syndrome Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Beech Street (Multiplan)
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Cigna-HealthSpring
  • Coventry Health Care
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Fortis Benefits Insurance Company
  • Humana
  • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
  • Medicaid
  • MultiPlan
  • One Health
  • Private HealthCare Systems
  • Signature Health Alliance

About Dr. Keith Loven, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Years of Experience
  • 39 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1235116518
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Medical College Of Virginia--Dermatology
Internship
  • IU Health University
Medical Education
  • Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
  • Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center
  • Tristar Skyline Medical Center

Patient Satisfaction

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 38 ratings
Patient Ratings (38)
5 Star
(26)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(8)
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Keith Loven, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loven is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Loven has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Loven has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Loven has seen patients for Dermatitis, Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loven on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

38 patients have reviewed Dr. Loven. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loven.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loven, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loven appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.