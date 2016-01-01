Dr. Keith Loven, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loven is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Loven, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Keith Loven, MD is a dermatologist in Gallatin, TN. Dr. Loven completed a residency at Medical College Of Virginia--Dermatology. He currently practices at TULSA DERMATOLOGY CLINIC and is affiliated with Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Loven is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
1
Tulsa Dermatology Clinic300 Steam Plant Rd, Gallatin, TN 37066 Directions (615) 859-7546
2
Tulsa Dermatology Clinic190D Saundersville Rd Ste 2005, Hendersonville, TN 37075 Directions (615) 859-7546
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Fortis Benefits Insurance Company
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
About Dr. Keith Loven, MD
- Dermatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Medical College Of Virginia--Dermatology
- IU Health University
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center
- Tristar Skyline Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Loven?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Loven has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Loven accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Loven has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Loven has seen patients for Dermatitis, Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loven on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Loven. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loven.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loven, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loven appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.