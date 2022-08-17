Dr. Keith Lopatka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopatka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Lopatka, MD
Overview
Dr. Keith Lopatka, MD is a Dermatologist in Palos Heights, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Illinois Dermatology Institute LLC7530 W College Dr Ste D, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Directions (708) 671-1374
Illinois Dermatology Institute1550 N Northwest Hwy Ste 300, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 298-1831
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I understand that the doctors are busy treating other patients. Each visit was professional and the procedure or condition was explained. I was also given a chance to ask questions if needed. I recommend.
About Dr. Keith Lopatka, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1770509648
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lopatka has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lopatka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lopatka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lopatka has seen patients for Dermatitis, Psoriasis and Shaving of Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lopatka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopatka. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopatka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lopatka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lopatka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.