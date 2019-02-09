Dr. Keith Lodhia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lodhia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Lodhia, MD
Dr. Keith Lodhia, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fremont, NE. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cass County Memorial Hospital, Clarinda Regional Health Center, Methodist Fremont Health, Methodist Hospital, Montgomery County Memorial Hospital and Shenandoah Medical Center.
MD West One - Fremont3301 E Elkhorn Dr Ste 100, Fremont, NE 68025 Directions (402) 390-4111Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Cass County Memorial Hospital
- Clarinda Regional Health Center
- Methodist Fremont Health
- Methodist Hospital
- Montgomery County Memorial Hospital
- Shenandoah Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Dr. Lodhia is a thorough, and extremely skilled neurosugeon. He is personable with a wonderful bedside manner. I appreciate the time he has spent with me when I’ve needed to see him. Initially his PA left a less-than stellar first impression. However, since that time he, too, I have appreciated the fact that he has listened more thoughtfully to my complaints and done thorough exams. I highly recommend Dr Lodhia and his staff.
- Neurosurgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
