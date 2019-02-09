Overview

Dr. Keith Lodhia, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fremont, NE. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cass County Memorial Hospital, Clarinda Regional Health Center, Methodist Fremont Health, Methodist Hospital, Montgomery County Memorial Hospital and Shenandoah Medical Center.



Dr. Lodhia works at MD West ONE, PC in Fremont, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.