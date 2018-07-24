Dr. Keith Lim, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Lim, DO
Overview
Dr. Keith Lim, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Lenox, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet and Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Locations
Obstetrics and Gynecology1870 Silver Cross Blvd Ste 240 # Pavilion, New Lenox, IL 60451 Directions (815) 725-2121
Duly Health and Care1050 Essington Rd, Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (630) 469-9200
DuPage Medical Group - Official333 N Hammes Ave Ste 100, Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (815) 725-2121
Meridian Medical Associates23909 W Renwick Rd Ste 107, Plainfield, IL 60544 Directions (815) 254-1296
Meridian Medical Associates7000 Caton Farm Rd Ste C, Plainfield, IL 60586 Directions (815) 436-4208
Dupage Medical Group - Joliet Laboratory2100 Glenwood Ave, Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (815) 999-3107
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Keith Lim is very nice & he accommodate me right away on my health issues . Kind MD . I will recommend Dr. Keith Lim . Thank you very much .
About Dr. Keith Lim, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Korean
Education & Certifications
- Akron General Medical Center
- Flint Osteopathic Hosp
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lim has seen patients for Hysteroscopy, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lim speaks Korean.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Lim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.