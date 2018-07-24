Overview

Dr. Keith Lim, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Lenox, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet and Edward Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Lim works at DuPage Medical Group - Official in New Lenox, IL with other offices in Joliet, IL and Plainfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hysteroscopy, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.