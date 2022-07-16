Dr. Keith Liang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Liang, MD
Overview
Dr. Keith Liang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Center for Sight3160 J St, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 446-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Liang is superb, and the team he leads in his practice using advanced technology is exceptionally competent and professional. I do not believe there could be better care or better outcomes elsewhere.
About Dr. Keith Liang, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
NPI: 1043304280
Education & Certifications
- La State U Eye Ctr
- LA County USC Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liang has seen patients for Glaucoma, Drusen and Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Liang speaks Cantonese.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Liang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.