Dr. Lerro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keith Lerro, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Keith Lerro, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Wilson, NC. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Wilson Medical Center.
Locations
Regional Medical Oncology Center PA2624 Ortho Dr W, Wilson, NC 27893 Directions (252) 237-1430
Southeastern Medical Oncology Center4038 Capital Dr, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 Directions (252) 443-7478
- Wilson Medical Center
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Sat and listened and very thorough !
About Dr. Keith Lerro, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Medical Oncology
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lerro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lerro.
