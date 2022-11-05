Dr. Keith Leitzen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leitzen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Leitzen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Keith Leitzen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.
Dr. Leitzen works at
Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medical Group2701 Patriot Blvd, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (312) 926-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leitzen?
Dr. Leitzen diagnosed my ear problem that other ENTs missed; He operated and it was successful. I have a lot of trust in his skill, knowledge, thoroughness and ability to explain the plan of treatment. His experience is impressive and noteworthy. He is very responsive to patient difficulties, requests, and goes the extra mile. I highly recommend. Dubious that anyone can find another doctor of this caliber!
About Dr. Keith Leitzen, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1174754139
Education & Certifications
- National Capital Consortium
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leitzen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leitzen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leitzen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leitzen works at
Dr. Leitzen has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leitzen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Leitzen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leitzen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leitzen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leitzen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.