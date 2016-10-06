Overview

Dr. Keith Lee, MD is an Urology Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center and Sequoia Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Palo Alto, CA with other offices in Redwood City, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.