Overview

Dr. Keith Layne, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Norman Regional Hospital.



Dr. Layne works at Primary Care - West Moore in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.