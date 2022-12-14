Dr. Keith Lawhorn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lawhorn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Lawhorn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Keith Lawhorn, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They completed their residency with Medical College Of Virginia
Dr. Lawhorn works at
Locations
OrthoVirginia - Fair Oaks3620 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 100, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (571) 470-8121Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
OrthoVirginia24600 Millstream Dr Ste 380, Stone Ridge, VA 20105 Directions (703) 977-5056
Hospital Affiliations
- Stonesprings Hospital Center
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
What I like about Dr. Lawhorn is that he takes his time and will answer all of my questions. I walk out feeling I’m getting great medical advice. Isn’t that important to all of us?
About Dr. Keith Lawhorn, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- English
- 1083614218
Education & Certifications
- Medical College Of Virginia
Dr. Lawhorn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lawhorn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lawhorn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lawhorn has seen patients for Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Knee Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lawhorn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
102 patients have reviewed Dr. Lawhorn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lawhorn.
