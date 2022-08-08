Overview

Dr. Keith Laskin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Media, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lankenau Medical Center and Paoli Hospital.



Dr. Laskin works at Mainline Gastoroenterly Assocs in Media, PA with other offices in Malvern, PA and Havertown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Celiac Disease, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.