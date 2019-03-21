Dr. Keith Lamy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lamy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Lamy, MD
Dr. Keith Lamy, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.
Family Medicine Clinic PA704 E Wonsley Dr Ste 100, Austin, TX 78753 Directions (512) 453-7356
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been very pleased with the professional attention from Dr. Lamy. I trust him and his team to be there for me. I do not hesitate to refer my friends. Thank you!
- Family Medicine
- English, French and Spanish
- 1164430278
- U Calif
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Family Practice
Dr. Lamy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lamy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lamy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lamy speaks French and Spanish.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Lamy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lamy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lamy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lamy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.