See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Keith Lamberson, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Keith Lamberson, MD

Orthopedic Sports Medicine
5 (37)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Keith Lamberson, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Douglas Hospital, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.

Dr. Lamberson works at Piedmont Orthopedics OrthoAtlanta in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Austell, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Glenn Shi, MD
Dr. Glenn Shi, MD
8 (34)
View Profile
Dr. Cedric Ortiguera, MD
Dr. Cedric Ortiguera, MD
8 (27)
View Profile
Dr. Daniel Montero, MD
Dr. Daniel Montero, MD
10 (9)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Piedmont Orthopedics OrthoAtlanta The Battery Atlanta
    455 Legends Pl SE Ste 890, Atlanta, GA 30339 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 418-9090
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Piedmont Orthopedics OrthoAtlanta Austell
    3672 Marathon Cir, Austell, GA 30106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 944-3303
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Fayette Hospital
  • Wellstar Cobb Hospital
  • Wellstar Douglas Hospital
  • Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
  • Wellstar Paulding Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Bursitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Bursitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Telemedicine Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lamberson?

    May 27, 2021
    I have seen Dr. Lamberson for many issues through the years, as has my family. He is very engaged and listens and formulates a plan after thoughtful consideration taking into account your level of activity and desires. His surgical outcomes are super.
    Linda — May 27, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Keith Lamberson, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Keith Lamberson, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lamberson to family and friends

    Dr. Lamberson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lamberson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Keith Lamberson, MD.

    About Dr. Keith Lamberson, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033112040
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ortho Spec Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Emory University
    Residency
    Internship
    • Emory University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Tulane University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Keith Lamberson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lamberson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lamberson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lamberson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lamberson has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Bursitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lamberson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Lamberson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lamberson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lamberson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lamberson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Keith Lamberson, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.