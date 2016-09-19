Overview

Dr. Keith Kulju, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jamestown, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UPMC Chautauqua.



Dr. Kulju works at Great Lakes Physician Practice - Internal Medicine in Jamestown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Esophagitis and Eosinophilic Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.