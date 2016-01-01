Dr. Keith Kruithoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kruithoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Kruithoff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Keith Kruithoff, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Hillcrest Hospital, Hillsdale Hospital and South Pointe Hospital.
Dr. Kruithoff works at
Locations
Beachwood Family Health Center26900 Cedar Rd Ste 30N, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 353-0238Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Keith Kruithoff, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1093825317
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital Of Cleveland
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
- Cardiovascular Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Hillcrest Hospital
- Hillsdale Hospital
- South Pointe Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kruithoff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kruithoff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kruithoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kruithoff works at
Dr. Kruithoff has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kruithoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kruithoff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kruithoff.
