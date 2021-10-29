Overview

Dr. Keith Kowal, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Foley, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with South Baldwin Regional Medical Center and Thomas Hospital.



Dr. Kowal works at ENT Centers Of Excellence LLC in Foley, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Laryngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.