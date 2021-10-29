Dr. Keith Kowal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kowal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Kowal, MD
Overview
Dr. Keith Kowal, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Foley, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with South Baldwin Regional Medical Center and Thomas Hospital.
Dr. Kowal works at
Locations
Ent. Centers of Excellence1851 N McKenzie St Ste 106, Foley, AL 36535 Directions (251) 943-1117
ENT Centers of Excellence851 N McKenzie St Ste 106, Foley, AL 36535 Directions (251) 943-1117
Hospital Affiliations
- South Baldwin Regional Medical Center
- Thomas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had Septoplasty surgery and Turbinate Reduction in June 2021. I usually dread the Fall because of getting sick. First time ever since I was a small child, not getting sick. Thank you Dr Kowal and his wonderful staff
About Dr. Keith Kowal, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1528064201
Education & Certifications
- UC-Irvine
- Tufts U, School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kowal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kowal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kowal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kowal works at
Dr. Kowal has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Laryngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kowal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Kowal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kowal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kowal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kowal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.