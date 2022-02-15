See All General Surgeons in Santa Rosa, CA
Dr. Keith Korver, MD

General Surgery
4.9 (23)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Keith Korver, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Adventist Health St. Helena, MarinHealth Medical Center, Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.

Dr. Korver works at Northern California Medical Associates (NCMA) in Santa Rosa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Valve Disease, Port Placements or Replacements and Partial Lung Collapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NCMA Cardiothoracic Surgery
    3536 Mendocino Ave Ste 200, Santa Rosa, CA 95403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 569-7860
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health St. Helena
  • MarinHealth Medical Center
  • Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital
  • Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Neoplasm, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Western Health Advantage

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 15, 2022
    Dr. Korver has always made my wellbeing his top priority. He promptly returns calls and takes his time to explain the situation. I feel well taken care of and highly recommend him as the top surgeon in Northern California.
    Walter Ulitalo — Feb 15, 2022
    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Dr. Keith Korver, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 41 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1316946130
    Education & Certifications

    • University of California, San Francisco
    • Georgetown University Hospital
    • University Of Hawaii Integrated Surgical Residency Program
    • David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
    • University of Nevada At Reno
    • Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Keith Korver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Korver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Korver has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Korver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Korver works at Northern California Medical Associates (NCMA) in Santa Rosa, CA. View the full address on Dr. Korver’s profile.

    Dr. Korver has seen patients for Aortic Valve Disease, Port Placements or Replacements and Partial Lung Collapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Korver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Korver. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Korver.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Korver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Korver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

