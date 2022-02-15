Dr. Keith Korver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Korver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Korver, MD
Overview
Dr. Keith Korver, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Adventist Health St. Helena, MarinHealth Medical Center, Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.
Dr. Korver works at
Locations
-
1
NCMA Cardiothoracic Surgery3536 Mendocino Ave Ste 200, Santa Rosa, CA 95403 Directions (707) 569-7860Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health St. Helena
- MarinHealth Medical Center
- Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital
- Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Korver?
Dr. Korver has always made my wellbeing his top priority. He promptly returns calls and takes his time to explain the situation. I feel well taken care of and highly recommend him as the top surgeon in Northern California.
About Dr. Keith Korver, MD
- General Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1316946130
Education & Certifications
- University of California, San Francisco
- Georgetown University Hospital
- University Of Hawaii Integrated Surgical Residency Program
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
- University of Nevada At Reno
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Korver has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Korver accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Korver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Korver works at
Dr. Korver has seen patients for Aortic Valve Disease, Port Placements or Replacements and Partial Lung Collapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Korver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Korver speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Korver. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Korver.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Korver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Korver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.