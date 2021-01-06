Dr. Keith Klein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Klein, MD
Overview
Dr. Keith Klein, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Klein works at
Locations
Wendy Cheng MD A Professional Corp.99 N La Cienega Blvd Ste 302, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 (424) 625-4824Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Klein?
Dr Klein is undoubtedly the kindest, most compassionate and, more importantly, knowledgeable nephrologist for whom our family could have ever wished. His office staff is lovely as well. Dr Klein handled our father’s end stage renal failure from the moment it started until years later when he passed. He was up to date on all medical information, honest and forthright, warm and loving. Dr Klein was always available to all of us both in person, on the phone and via email. He updated us daily on our dad’s condition when COVID 19 hit, and we weren’t allowed in the ICU. As our father’s condition worsened, Dr Klein made sure we could contact him 24/7, and he arranged for our dad to get released from the hospital and go home under hospice guidance. What other doctor takes that kind of individual interest in their patients? If we could adopt him into our own family, I think we would. He’s a stand up man, a brilliant doctor, and we feel beyond lucky to have had our dad under his care.
About Dr. Keith Klein, MD
- Nephrology
- 51 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1982688040
Education & Certifications
- Usc Kidney National Fdn
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klein works at
Dr. Klein has seen patients for Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Klein speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Klein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.