Dr. Keith Kirby, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Candler Hospital.



Dr. Kirby works at Savannah Pain Management in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.