Dr. Keith Kirby, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Candler Hospital.
Med Ready LLC8 Wheeler St, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 352-4340
- Candler Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Love everything about the facility and staff as well as Doctor Kirby! Been a patient since 2006
About Dr. Keith Kirby, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Kirby has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kirby accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kirby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kirby has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kirby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirby. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirby.
