Overview

Dr. Keith Kim, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED|University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine - MD, with Honors and is affiliated with UCF Lake Nona Hospital.



Dr. Kim works at HCA Florida Lake Nona Bariatric and Metabolic Surgery in Kissimmee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair, Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic and Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy With Robotic Assistance along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.