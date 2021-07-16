Dr. Keith Kerr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kerr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Kerr, MD
Dr. Keith Kerr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cypress, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress.
Northwest Houston Neurosurgery21212 Northwest Fwy Ste 645A, Cypress, TX 77429 Directions (281) 317-4566
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- MultiPlan
Excellent doctor !! Took the time to explain the procedure and answered all our questions & concerns .He was very patient, well spoken & kind . My procedure (microdiscectomy) was a resounding success !!! I was able to walk without any pain immediately after my procedure !
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON
Dr. Kerr accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kerr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kerr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kerr.
