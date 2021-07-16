Overview

Dr. Keith Kerr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cypress, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress.



Dr. Kerr works at Northwest Houston Neurosurgery in Cypress, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.