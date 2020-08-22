Dr. Keith Kelly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Kelly, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Keith Kelly, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Paducah, KY. They completed their residency with Temple University Hospital|University Of Minnesota|University Of Minnesota
Dr. Kelly works at
Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine1920 Broadway St, Paducah, KY 42001 Directions (270) 442-3647
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Paducah
- Lourdes Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He's honest and kind. Only doctor I have had that visits his patients in hospital.
About Dr. Keith Kelly, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
Education & Certifications
- Critical Care Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kelly has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kelly has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Emphysema and Partial Lung Collapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.