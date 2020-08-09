Dr. Kassabian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keith Kassabian, MD
Overview
Dr. Keith Kassabian, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Newman Memorial Hospital, Purcell Municipal Hospital, Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City and Weatherford Regional Hospital.
Locations
St Anthony Cardiovascular Specialists608 NW 9th St Ste 2200, Oklahoma City, OK 73102 Directions (405) 272-6061
Hospital Affiliations
- Newman Memorial Hospital
- Purcell Municipal Hospital
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
- Weatherford Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I'm Dr. Keith, Kasabian's patient. The doctor has successfully had a heart valve replacement surgery (Aortic) for me in 1997 until now (2020) has been 23 years old! I am very happy because after discharge from ST. Anthony Hospital in OKC. many people told me that the heart valves doe only working for a maximum of 4 years, but until now my heart is working normally, so I want to remind. those who are not familiar, do not know any well about this surgery , should not utter words that make others worry and always live in a pessimistic and disturbing mood. Instead of giving patient comfort and encouragement to help them deal with the pain after discharge, I would like everyone to make this happen to anyone who is going to have a valve replacement, regardless of the type of heart valve. Be optimistic and love life when making an appointment with Dr. Keith,Kasabian.it's been over 20 years,Im not sure doctor is still living in Oklahoma City? Make sure,Please contact first. Best regards.
About Dr. Keith Kassabian, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1083618003
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
