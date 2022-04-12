See All Podiatrists in Vero Beach, FL
Dr. Keith Kalish, DPM Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Keith Kalish, DPM

Podiatry
4 (72)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Keith Kalish, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They completed their residency with Straith Memorial Hospital

Dr. Kalish works at Kalish Foot Care and Podiatry - Keith J. Kalish, DPM in Vero Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Seymour Bigayer, DPM
Dr. Seymour Bigayer, DPM
8 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Laurence Richman, DPM
Dr. Laurence Richman, DPM
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. David Ehrlich, DPM
Dr. David Ehrlich, DPM
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Kalish Foot Care and Podiatry - Keith J. Kalish, DPM
    1285 36th St Ste 203, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 567-0111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
  • HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Acute Gout Chevron Icon
Amputated Toe Chevron Icon
Amputation Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Burning Feet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Callus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Callus
Casting Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Casting
Contusion Chevron Icon
Corn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Corn
Cryosurgery for Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Digital X-Ray (CDR) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Fibromatosis Chevron Icon
Fissures Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fissures
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gait Analysis Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hallux Limitus Chevron Icon
Hallux Rigidus Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Surgery Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Treatment Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Joint Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Joint Surgery Chevron Icon
Joint X-Ray Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Laceration Repair Chevron Icon
Laser Nail Treatment Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Muscle Diseases Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Paronychia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Removal of Bone Spur Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sesamoiditis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sprain
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Suture Uncomplicated Lacerations Chevron Icon
Tendon and Bursa Injection Chevron Icon
Tendon Disorders Chevron Icon
Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
X-Ray Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat X-Ray
Xerosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Xerosis
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Advantra
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 72 ratings
    Patient Ratings (72)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kalish?

    Apr 12, 2022
    So sorry to see you go. I have always been pleased with his care. He has a very pleasant personality.
    Pat — Apr 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Keith Kalish, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Keith Kalish, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kalish to family and friends

    Dr. Kalish's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kalish

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Keith Kalish, DPM.

    About Dr. Keith Kalish, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023124609
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Straith Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    Undergraduate School
    • Michigan State University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery and Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Keith Kalish, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kalish has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kalish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kalish works at Kalish Foot Care and Podiatry - Keith J. Kalish, DPM in Vero Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Kalish’s profile.

    Dr. Kalish has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kalish on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    72 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalish. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalish.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Keith Kalish, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.