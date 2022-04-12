Dr. Keith Kalish, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Kalish, DPM
Overview
Dr. Keith Kalish, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They completed their residency with Straith Memorial Hospital
Dr. Kalish works at
Locations
Kalish Foot Care and Podiatry - Keith J. Kalish, DPM1285 36th St Ste 203, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 567-0111
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
- HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Advantra
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
So sorry to see you go. I have always been pleased with his care. He has a very pleasant personality.
About Dr. Keith Kalish, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1023124609
Education & Certifications
- Straith Memorial Hospital
- Michigan State University
- Foot Surgery and Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
