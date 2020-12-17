Overview

Dr. Keith Kadesky, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano and Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas.



Dr. Kadesky works at Urology Clinics of North Texas in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Testicular Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.