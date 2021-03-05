Overview

Dr. Keith Jones, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center, Mercy San Juan Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Jones works at Mercy San Juan Medical Center in Carmichael, CA with other offices in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Aneurysm, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.