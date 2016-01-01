Overview

Dr. Keith Johnstone, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital.



Dr. Johnstone works at Keith Johnstone, MD, PC, Southfield, MI in Southfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic, Diabetes Type 2 and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.