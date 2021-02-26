Dr. Keith Jeffords, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jeffords is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Jeffords, MD
Overview
Dr. Keith Jeffords, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Smyrna, GA. They completed their residency with Harvard University/ Brigham and Womenâ€™s Hospital
Dr. Jeffords works at
Locations
Keith Jeffords MD, DDS - Paramount Plastic Surgery3964 ATLANTA RD SE, Smyrna, GA 30080 Directions (678) 370-9854Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jeffords?
OMG Dr Keith Jeffords is such an Awesome person and surgeon. He is very aknowledgeable about what he does. I really put all my trust in him. I started working with Dr Jeffords last year and how he treats his patients with such grace and respect. He truly take the time out and explain every step of your procedure so that you would have a clear understanding on what is going to take place. He has several counsel sections with you before and after the procedure. He also takes his time throughout the procedure to make sure you get the best results. After working with Dr Jeffords and saw how great of a job he does, I decided to have Dr Jeffords do my breast lift and Abdominal plastic surgery. I love the new me. He did an amazing job....Thank you Dr. Jeffords. ?
About Dr. Keith Jeffords, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1538229356
Education & Certifications
- Harvard University/ Brigham and Womenâ€™s Hospital
- Plastic Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jeffords has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffords accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jeffords has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jeffords speaks Spanish.
238 patients have reviewed Dr. Jeffords. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jeffords.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jeffords, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jeffords appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.