Dr. Keith Javery, DO
Dr. Keith Javery, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.
Javery Pain Institute PC710 Kenmoor Ave SE Ste 200, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 588-7246
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- University of Michigan Health - West
Dr. Javery has helped me with my back pain for a long time.
- University Of Kentucky Hospital
- Grandview Medical Center
- At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Javery has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Javery has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Javery on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Javery. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Javery.
