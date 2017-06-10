Dr. Keith Jackson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jackson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Jackson, MD
Overview
Dr. Keith Jackson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their fellowship with U Calif Davis
Dr. Jackson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Keith A Jackson MD Ltd.8010 Frost St Ste 503, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 279-4221
-
2
Sharp Memorial Hospital7901 Frost St, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 939-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jackson?
Incredible doctor and incredible staff - second to none
About Dr. Keith Jackson, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Spanish
- 1124091970
Education & Certifications
- U Calif Davis
- Charles Drew U
- St Joseph Mercy Hosp
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jackson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jackson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jackson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jackson works at
Dr. Jackson has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Laryngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jackson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jackson speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jackson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jackson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.