Overview

Dr. Keith Huynh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress.



Dr. Huynh works at Keith Huynh, MD in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.