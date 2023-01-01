Dr. Keith Hood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Hood, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Keith Hood, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Aurora, IL. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine, Omaha, Nebraska and is affiliated with Rush Copley Medical Center.
Dr. Hood works at
Locations
Rush Copley Medical Group Plastic and Reconstuctive Surgery2040 Ogden Ave Ste 115, Aurora, IL 60504 Directions (630) 922-8825Tuesday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Copley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hood is an amazing surgeon. His skills and caregiving are exceptional. He has a very warm office demeanor and was a pleasure to work with. He answered all of my questions patiently and with great knowledge. I needed a breast reduction and he agreed to do it simultaneously with another surgery that I needed within a short window. He didn’t hesitate. I am so profoundly happy with the results. The surgery changed my life. I had extremely large breasts for my frame which developed after childbirth and menopause and prevented me from a multitude of activities. I am so excited to have my life back free from pain in my back, neck and shoulders.
About Dr. Keith Hood, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, Tennessee
- Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, Illinois
- Creighton University School Of Medicine, Omaha, Nebraska
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hood has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hood works at
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Hood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hood.
