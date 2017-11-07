Dr. Keith Hoffmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoffmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Hoffmann, MD
Overview
Dr. Keith Hoffmann, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Roseville, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital.
Dr. Hoffmann works at
Locations
-
1
East Area Family Physicians30695 Little Mack Ave Ste 200, Roseville, MI 48066 Directions (586) 294-9605
-
2
Audrey Sim25915 Harper Ave Ste B, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081 Directions (586) 872-2580
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hoffmann?
I have gone to Dr Hoffmann for the past 16 years. I have to drive over 28 miles to see him but that is how confident I am in him. The best doctor I have ever had!
About Dr. Keith Hoffmann, MD
- Family Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1497853121
Education & Certifications
- St John Hospital And Med Center
- American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoffmann has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoffmann accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoffmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoffmann works at
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoffmann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoffmann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoffmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoffmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.