Dr. Keith Hodge, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Dr. Keith Hodge, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Leawood, KS. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center and is affiliated with Research Medical Center, Overland Park Regional Medical Center, AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, Menorah Medical Center and North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.

Dr. Hodge works at Monarch Plastic Surgery in Leawood, KS with other offices in Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Monarch Plastic Surgery
    4801 W 135th St, Leawood, KS 66224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 382-5295
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
    Monarch Plastic Surgery
    9501 N Oak Trfy Ste 202, Kansas City, MO 64155 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 378-5722

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Research Medical Center
  • Overland Park Regional Medical Center
  • AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
  • Menorah Medical Center
  • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Abdominoplasty
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Wound Repair
Abdominoplasty
Adjacent Tissue Transfer

Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CompCare
    • CoreSource
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Family Health Partners
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HCA Midwest Comp Care
    • Healthcare USA
    • Homestate Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Missouri Care
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • New Directions Behavioral Health
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Health Professionals
    • Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
    • Premier Group Insurance
    • Savility
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Apr 14, 2022
    Dr. Hodge is not only incredibly talented, he’s a great person, too! His team is amazing, especially Kimber. They’ve supported me during a very tough time, and I’ll be eternally grateful for the care I’ve received.
    Melissa — Apr 14, 2022
    About Dr. Keith Hodge, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    • 1154373082
    Education & Certifications

    • Hartford Hospital|University Of Arkansas School Of Medicine|University of Kansas Medical Center
    • University of Texas Health Science Center
    • Plastic Surgery
    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Keith Hodge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hodge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hodge has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hodge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hodge. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hodge.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hodge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hodge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

