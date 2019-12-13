Overview

Dr. Keith Hill, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas and Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth.



Dr. Hill works at Beaumont Bone & Joint Institute in Beaumont, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.