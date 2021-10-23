Dr. Keith Hewitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hewitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Hewitt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Keith Hewitt, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They completed their residency with Aultman Hospital Canton Oh
Dr. Hewitt works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Drs Hewitt Davis & Sutton1805 Scottsville Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42104 Directions (270) 281-6816
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital
- The Medical Center At Bowling Green
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hewitt?
Dr.Hewitt is very professional. He is quick, he is to the point and he is very knowledgeable. He will shoot you straight about your condition and make you feel at ease. I have never felt more at ease with any other doctor. I knew this was the right Doctor and know that any question I had would be met with honest and helpful answers.
About Dr. Keith Hewitt, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1508834664
Education & Certifications
- Aultman Hospital Canton Oh
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hewitt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hewitt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hewitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hewitt works at
Dr. Hewitt has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Hysteroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hewitt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Hewitt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hewitt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hewitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hewitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.